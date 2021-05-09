‘My goodness, you’d go through barbed-wire for your kids’

Mackay nurse Megan Graham with her mum and fellow nurse Margaret Freiberg. Mrs Freiberg will retire on Thursday, May 15, after 57 years of nursing. Picture: Contributed

Mackay nurse Megan Graham with her mum and fellow nurse Margaret Freiberg. Mrs Freiberg will retire on Thursday, May 15, after 57 years of nursing. Picture: Contributed

Margaret Freiberg has a big week ahead starting with Mother's Day and ending with retiring after almost six decades of nursing in Mackay.

The mum-of-four who grew up on a Nebo cattle station credited her late mother's hard work and sacrifice for allowing her to have the career her mum was denied.

Mrs Freiberg said her mum taught her children via correspondence at their property near Hail Creek before they were sent to boarding school for 11 years from age five.

"Mum worked very hard; she was a kind, caring person but she used to love nothing more than a night out in Nebo and whenever the races were on," Mrs Freiberg said with a laugh.

As she reflected on her own career coming to a close, she said her mother had inspired her work ethic.

"Mum used to say, 'Just do it; get off, put a pin in yourself and get moving'," Mrs Freiberg said.

And so she did, starting as a live-in nurse at the old Mater Hospital in Gordon Street, Mackay, in 1964.

Mackay nurse Megan Graham with her mum and fellow nurse Margaret Freiberg. Mrs Freiberg will retire on Thursday, May 13, after 57 years of nursing. Picture: Contributed

Her daughter Megan Graham has since followed suit, studying with young children in tow to become a nurse and work alongside her mum at the Mater.

"(Mum is) definitely inspiring," Ms Graham said.

"She's funny and straightforward, she's always caring, always there for you no matter what."

More stories:

Two years on from devastating Kuttabul house fire

Frontline mum and son back veterans and first responders hub

And when asked what being a mum meant to them, both replied it was about loving your children through thick and thin.

"Oh my goodness, you'd go through barbed-wire for your kids," Mrs Freiberg said.

They will celebrate Mother's Day together with family.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox