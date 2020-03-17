Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Gladstone Preps 2020
News

MY FIRST YEAR 2020: Silly faces of Gladstone Preppies

Staff writer
17th Mar 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GIVEN the uncertain times we're living in, we could all use a dose of cuteness to cheer us up.

Well, here's a video with some of Gladstone's Prep students pulling funny faces for the My First Year 2020 feature - and the results are hilarious.

Unfortunately we couldn't get every class to take part, but rest assured we will have every Prep student from the Gladstone region in the proper My First Year 2020 - and not pulling funny faces.

You can grab your copy of the My First Year 2020 in the March 25 edition of The Observer.

my first year 2020 prep photos video
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Ultimate dream’: Ship benefits from sailors’ donations

        premium_icon ‘Ultimate dream’: Ship benefits from sailors’ donations

        News Sailors offered uniforms and other items to HMAS Gladstone as they celebrated at a patrol boat reunion.

        • 17th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
        YOUR GUIDE: Events cancelled due to virus concerns

        premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: Events cancelled due to virus concerns

        News Due to recent events, The Observer has compiled a list of events that have been...

        Students get an A for attitude at Life Education

        premium_icon Students get an A for attitude at Life Education

        News STUDENTS at Gladstone South State School have scored an A for attitude after...

        VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s favourite hairdresser

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s favourite hairdresser

        News The Observer asked its readers who was the region’s best hairdressers – and the...