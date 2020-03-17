MY FIRST YEAR 2020: Silly faces of Gladstone Preppies

GIVEN the uncertain times we're living in, we could all use a dose of cuteness to cheer us up.

Well, here's a video with some of Gladstone's Prep students pulling funny faces for the My First Year 2020 feature - and the results are hilarious.

Unfortunately we couldn't get every class to take part, but rest assured we will have every Prep student from the Gladstone region in the proper My First Year 2020 - and not pulling funny faces.

You can grab your copy of the My First Year 2020 in the March 25 edition of The Observer.