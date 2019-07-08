Mustering up ute fun for a good cause

Ute-arians held their 2019 Ute Roundup and Muster at Clinton State School Oval.

Ute-arians held their 2019 Ute Roundup and Muster at Clinton State School Oval. Matt Taylor GLA060719UTES

FLAGS were waving on the oval of Clinton State School on Saturday as Gladstone's Ute-arians mustered for their annual round-up and muster.

The event, which originated as part of the Mount Larcom Show with plans to return, was held to raise money for the Relay For Life and select winners to head to Brisbane's Ekka to show their prized possessions.

Organiser Gary Campbell said the standard was high with a keen interest shown by the community in the event.

PASSION: Gary Campbell with entrant Loretta Rhoden and her 2009 Chevrolet Ute. Matt Taylor GLA060719UTES

"It could be a dying phase in our automotive industry because with the loss of Ford and Holden who predominantly had that nice friendly rivalry we have in the ute muster scene as well,” Mr Campbell said.

"But there's enough utes around within the population of Australia to keep this activity going for many, many decades yet.

"We've got the guys and the girls competing against each other and against other utes, and ranging within those we have work utes, 4x4, classic, street utes and a few novelty things.”

Ute-arians roundup and muster organiser Gary Campbell was one of the judges during the weekend's ute roundup and muster. Matt Taylor GLA060719UTES

On display were utes in seven sections within Queensland Agricultural Shows.

The winners from the competition, a sub-chamber final from Central Queensland, will go to the Ekka for a state final.

Muster entrants came from as far north as Sarina down to Bundaberg, and West to "not quite” Emerald.

Ute-arians held their 2019 Ute Roundup and Muster at Clinton State School Oval. Matt Taylor GLA060719UTES

For entrant Loretta Rhoden, the day was simply about showing off her pride and joy, a 2009 Cheverolet.

Showing for the past two years in the CQ area, Ms Rhoden entered in the street and chicks categories.

"We were still working on it up until 9.30, 10am this morning, just doing finishing touches... (judges look at) the extra detail work that goes into it,” she said.