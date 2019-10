Aussie FMX at the Sarina Ute Muster

THE Sarina Ute Muster has kicked off with a flying start - literally.

This morning, the Aussie FMX crew showed off their skills in the air to an adoring crowd.

Utes old and new lined the Sarina Showgrounds, the pride and joy of their owners.

