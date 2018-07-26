'Must win': Gladstone shaping up for political show down

Labor Senator Chris Ketter and candidate for Flynn Zac Beers at Lions Park in Gladstone for a public office.

Labor Senator Chris Ketter and candidate for Flynn Zac Beers at Lions Park in Gladstone for a public office. Tegan Annett

GLADSTONE is shaping up as a major political battlefield, before the federal election is even called, with a Labor Senator describing the seat of Flynn as a "must win” for the party to claim Parliament.

In Gladstone to spruik Australian Labor Party's recently announced Same Job Same Pay policy aimed at stamping out "unfair” labour hire practices, Labor Senator Chris Ketter said the party was throwing its support behind Flynn candidate Zac Beers.

Senator Ketter said Flynn was a "must win” seat for the ALP for the next federal election which is yet to be called.

"The leadership of Labor know Queensland is vitally important for our prospects in the next election, and this is a seat that is a must win,” Senator Ketter said.

Mr Beers is set to take on Liberal National Party's Ken O'Dowd for the second time, after Mr O'Dowd won the pre-selection challenge last weekend.

During the 2016 election, after 11 days of vote counting, Mr Beers conceded to the defeat when he was 1368 votes behind Mr O'Dowd.

Senator Ketter, Mr Beers and Shadow assistant Minister for workplace relations Lisa Chester hosted a public meeting in Gladstone last night to allow workers to share their concerns about employment in Gladstone.

"We think it's un-Australian that some workers can be doing the same job, for less pay because they're employed by labour hire,” Senator Ketter said.

He said the ALP also wanted to change the rules on collective bargaining agreements.

Mr Beers said he knew of Gladstone residents who could only find employment via labour hire and as a result feared for their job security.