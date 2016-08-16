31°
MUST WATCH: That time crazy Gladstone driver took on a train

Luke J Mortimer
| 10th Mar 2017 4:19 PM Updated: 4:30 PM
A reckless driver went through the Auckland St railway crossing and narrowly missed being hit by a 12,000 tonne coal train.
A reckless driver went through the Auckland St railway crossing and narrowly missed being hit by a 12,000 tonne coal train. Aurizon

IT'S ONLY a matter of time before the luck of Gladstone drivers runs out. But for the train driver, the luck ran out long ago.

A Pacific National spokeswoman said the driver of a train that collided with a Mazda 3 at a rail crossing in Byellee will be offered ongoing support.

>>WATCH: Horror footage of near miss on Gladstone CBD rail line

But it's just one example of where a train driver has spent agonising moments believing they may have just killed someone or they almost did, despite it being no fault of their own.

In December 2014, a 19-year-old man was alleged to have careened through the intersection of Breslin St and Dawson Hwy, mounted the footpath, and travelled up the embankment before stopping on the railway line. Minutes later, an unloaded coal train ploughed into the front passenger side of the car.

In August last year, Aurizon released eerie footage of a 12,000-tonne coal train narrowly missing a car at the Auckland St crossing.

The driver pushed the boom gate up with the bonnet of the car and continued under it and through the crossing.

The small white car continued along Auckland St as the train, full of coal, passed through the crossing seconds later.
 

Topics:  driver gladstone gladstone region train

