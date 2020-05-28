Muso finds 'perfect' way to give community entertainment

A local muso whose pub gigs electrified pub and club dancefloors citywide has been forced to make the switch to online streaming, with resounding success.

Once the government's COVID-19 safety regulations shut venues across the nation, 38-year-old NRG employee Jayd McKenzie needed to adjust with the times.

"I just thought, while everyone was stuck at home in isolation, that it was a perfect time to give back to the community," Mr McKenzie said.

Having been on the musical circuit in Gladstone for ten years, Mr McKenzie said every gig he does is different.

"Sometimes you'll have a fun gig and sometimes it could be a slow one but every night is different."

With Lady Gaga to the Eagles in his repertoire, Mr McKenzie said his inspiration behind hosting live gigs streamed to Facebook was to entertain the isolated masses.

"I've done 10 gigs in a row every Saturday from 4-6pm, I will probably host a couple more because the take up has been unbelievable with upwards of 4000 views on average," he said.

"The different demographics of people I entertain when I play at home means I probably get more nervous at home than I do in pubs and clubs."

Mr McKenzie issued a request to the people who tune into his weekend streams, which have attracted viewers from as far as Canada.

"Leave your pictures of where you are listening to my live gig because when it's finished I go through and see what people were up to while listening," he said.

You can tune in and sing along to Jayd's live gigs by following 'Jayd McKenzie' on Facebook, with a gig on every Saturday evening from 4-6pm for the foreseeable future.