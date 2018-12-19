Musos helping keep rescue helicopter in the air

RACQ'S Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has welcomed a donation from some enthusiastic musicians.

Country Music Group based in Yeppoon donated $10,000 on Sunday, with money raised from performances held throughout the year.

Group co-organiser Ken Jones said they played twice a month at the Yeppoon and Emu Park town halls and hoped to raise another $10,000 next year.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service media and liaison officer Gabrielle Holmes said the helicopter carried out free missions across Central Queensland as far north as St Lawrence, and was tasked within the Gladstone region "a significant number of times" each year.

She said primary missions in the Gladstone region and off the coast were tasked two or three times a week.

"The support received from locals within the Gladstone region is always substantial. Being tasked to Gladstone so frequently, it's always great to receive support from a community that understands how invaluable the rescue helicopter is," Ms Holmes said.

"Without the continued support of community groups, individuals and local businesses, we wouldn't be able to continue to run our rescue chopper."

Operating the 24-hour service costs more than $600,000 monthly and about $7.2million annually.