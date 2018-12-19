Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service chopper.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service chopper. Matt Taylor GLA171118GVMR
News

Musos helping keep rescue helicopter in the air

Noor Gillani
by
19th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACQ'S Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has welcomed a donation from some enthusiastic musicians.

Country Music Group based in Yeppoon donated $10,000 on Sunday, with money raised from performances held throughout the year.

Group co-organiser Ken Jones said they played twice a month at the Yeppoon and Emu Park town halls and hoped to raise another $10,000 next year.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service media and liaison officer Gabrielle Holmes said the helicopter carried out free missions across Central Queensland as far north as St Lawrence, and was tasked within the Gladstone region "a significant number of times" each year.

She said primary missions in the Gladstone region and off the coast were tasked two or three times a week.

"The support received from locals within the Gladstone region is always substantial. Being tasked to Gladstone so frequently, it's always great to receive support from a community that understands how invaluable the rescue helicopter is," Ms Holmes said.

"Without the continued support of community groups, individuals and local businesses, we wouldn't be able to continue to run our rescue chopper."

Operating the 24-hour service costs more than $600,000 monthly and about $7.2million annually.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Airport refurbishment unveiled

    premium_icon GALLERY: Airport refurbishment unveiled

    News Travellers will be greeted by new images as they enter the refurbished terminal.

    • 19th Dec 2018 3:00 PM
    Things that go bump in the night delighting children

    premium_icon Things that go bump in the night delighting children

    News 'Everyone falls in love with the little girl and her monsters'

    Car with political statements towed away from Gladstone shop

    premium_icon Car with political statements towed away from Gladstone shop

    Offbeat "Police departments are a private owned business.”

    'Out of hand': Mum tries to stop son's arrest after brawl

    premium_icon 'Out of hand': Mum tries to stop son's arrest after brawl

    News Gladstone mum assaulted in huge pub brawl, tries to stop police

    Local Partners