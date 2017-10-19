26°
Musos bring you Bon Jovi's biggest hits

GET READY: Bon Jovi tribute band rocks out this weekend
Julia Bartrim
THEY'RE keeping the music of rock band Bon Jovi from going down in a blaze of glory.

A Brisbane-based tribute band will play their hearts out on Saturday night covering all the old Bon Jovi favourites.

Robin Clements has been performing since he was eight-years-old. He plays a hybrid drum kit (a mixture of acoustic and electric drums) and sings back-up in the show Livin' on a Prayer, to accompany the renowned vocals of Carter Röser.

"We play all the biggest hits of Bon Jovi, and it's a fun night, a very fun night,” he said.

He says while Bon Jovi's heyday was back in the 80s and 90s, radio stations keep playing their music today and it's because of what the era offers.

"The 80s and 90s music brings a fun time to the majority of people... it's not about doom and gloom, it's not politics, it's fun music,” he said.

"Nearly every day of the week at least once a day you'll hear Bon Jovi on the radio all around Australia.”

Mr Clements, like his other band members, is a seasoned performer. Each of the band members have spent about 30 years in the music industry. But they still love getting on stage.

"We have a great time doing what we do... otherwise we wouldn't be doing it,” Mr Clements said.

The band goes all out too, donning costumes and wigs matching those worn by Bon Jovi band members.

"People want to hear the music of the 80s and 90s and the best way for them to hear some of that music is through the closest thing to their favourite band,” Mr Clements said.

The band's first set will feature Bon Jovi's biggest hits and the second set will be a mixture of Bon Jovi and some of the top hits from the 80s and 90s that "everyone loves singing along to”.

Mr Clements said it could be tough sometimes as a performer competing against entertainment options people could now access in their own homes, but he promised, their main job on stage is to give the audience a good time.

