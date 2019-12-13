Muso returns to Aus for special gig at Agnes festival

Somerset Barnard has been added to the lineup for the Agnes Water Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

OFF the back of his latest album, Somerset Barnard will return to Australia for a special gig at Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

Inspired by Johnny Cash, Rodriguez and Merl Haggard, Barnard’s passion for blues started at a young age, collecting blues records with his pocket money.

He spent many of his early years living between Santa Cruz, California and Charleville in western Queensland, until going to boarding school in Brisbane.

The blues and roots musician has been based in Vienna for the past two years.

Barnard will be joined by many other musicians at the festival, including headliner Tex Perkins, Jeff Lang, Round Mountain Girls, Hat Fitz and Cara, 8 Ball Aitken and Kristen Lee Morris.

The Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival will be held at the Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds from February 21-23.