Musician says our music scene is bursting with talent

GLADSTONE singer/songwriter Jack Viljoen says our music scene is bursting with talent.

"There's so much talent here,” he said.

"Gladstone is a great place with lots of good people around.”

Viljoen's debut album, The Song You Sing, will be officially launched tomorrow at the Calliope Community Hall.

"I recorded it at a local studio in Calliope, and I did it with all local musicians as well,” he said.

"The great thing is in our town, we've got everything we need to do that.”

There are 10 tracks on the album, nine are originals.

Viljoen said there was a mix of music styles on the album.

"It's sort of countryish, there's some ballads, and a bit of bluesy and rock sound too, so it's a bit of everything,” he said.

Viljoen said it had taken a long time to record the debut album.

"A lot of the songs I wrote years ago but they've evolved and grown,” he said. "Some are brand new, I just wrote some while we were recording the album.”

Viljoen said he first began working on the album about 18 years ago, when he was living in South Africa.

"Hopefully this is the first of a few albums,” he said. "Hopefully towards the end of this year or early next we will start with the second album which will be in Afrikaans.”

Viljoen said it was exciting to see the side in the region develop with festivals like next weekend's Under The Trees Festival.