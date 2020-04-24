Musician ready to play his respects for fallen

Liam Rippingale, 12, will play The Last Post on his driveway at Gretel Drive, Clinton, from 6am.

WHEN Liam Rippingale heard about the Light up the Dawn movement he couldn’t resist playing The Last Post on his Seaview Heights driveway to commemorate Anzac Day.

Instantly, the keen 12-year-old Chanel College student got straight into learning The Last Post so he could pay his respects to the fallen who fought for our freedom.

“Mum told me that there were lots of people who wanted to do it, then I saw an ad on TV so started practising,” he said.

“It helps me to honour their sacrifices and while I have been learning to play The Last Post I have been reminding myself it is nothing like Australians at war had to endure.

“Last year I spent Anzac Day in Twizel, New Zealand, and we were the only ones singing the Australian national anthem, but it was very similar to in Australia, except they used a recording of The Last Post.

“So that inspired me to learn The Last Post to honour everyone who has died at war for Australia.”

Liam’s mother Nicky, a music teacher at Chanel College, said she was extremely proud of her son and his patriotic passion.

Such was his enthusiasm, Liam typed and printed details to inform his neighbours of his plan.

Honouring the sacrifices of Australian’s at war had special significance for Liam, whose great-grandfather Sergeant Harold Dean was stationed in the Middle-East as part of the RAAF 450 Squadron Desert Harassers in World War Two.

“I will be wearing my great-grandfather’s war medals which carry great meaning for me,” Liam said.

