Musician a victim in friends’ alleged $900k scam

A young Sunshine Coast musician was allegedly used as a ruse in a $900,000 fraud case. Photo: Stock

A YOUNG Sunshine Coast musician has been left a victim after local restaurateurs allegedly used her career as a ruse to defraud people into giving them up to $900,000.

Police have charged a 41-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, both from Mount Coolum, with five counts each of fraud after an investigation into an alleged fraudulent scheme in 2016.

>> ALLEGED FRAUDSTERS STOLE $900K BY USING MUSICIAN AS A RUSE

Sunshine Coast Acting Inspector Detective Daren Edwards said an "investor" approached police in 2015 after he gave the alleged offenders $250,000 on the premise it would fund an up-and-coming musician who had travelled to Nashville to chase a singing career.

The man withdrew his complaint and is now acting as a witness for police. Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the man had paid some money back, but was still short about $175,000.

Addressing the media this morning, Det Snr Sgt Edwards said five other victims had since come forward, which led to the arrest of the Mountain Creek pair on Monday, December 2.

"Part of the allegation is that the money was used aside from the investment that the people believed it was being used for, (which was) to support this young lady in a singing career overseas," he said.

The 23-year-old singer, who lives on the Sunshine Coast, will be a witness for the prosecution. Police have not confirmed her identity due to her relationship with the alleged offenders.

"This young lady had good potential to have quite a good singing career," Det Snr Sgt Edwards said.

"It is a shame, and no doubt she feels very bad about what has occurred. At the moment, she's a victim herself."

The alleged offenders knew the singer socially, Det Snr Sgt Edwards said, and also knew the five victims and one witness before they obtained the money.

"A lot of the arrangements were done by email and purely put to trust," he said. "Unfortunately, that trust was misplaced and these people lost substantial amounts of money."

Det Snr Sgt Edwards said the alleged offenders had used the money for lifestyle purposes and to fund a restaurant business in Alexandra Headland.

He said it was unlikely the victims would see their money returned.

"The people that have been charged have no funds at all. Certainly, we would seek compensation for the victims, but … the likelihood of people seeing their money again is fairly remote," he said.

Det Snr Sgt Edwards said the alleged offence was a "simple" scam that relied on the goodwill of people.

"Trust was basically the common denominator," he said.

He urged residents to seek independent advice before investing in any enterprise.

"It's significant amounts of money that people have worked hard all their lives. To lose that amount of money later in life, it's very damaging," he said.

The alleged offenders are both due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 6 next year.

Investigators believe more people have been targeted by the group and are urging them to come forward to police.