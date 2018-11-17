Musical society to rock annual Christmas concert

MUSICAL DELIGHT: Irene Davison, Eliza Walker and Judy Hughes from the Gladstone Musical Society rehearse for the Christmas concert.

THE Senior Citizens Centre will be rocking when the Gladstone Musical Society hosts its annual Christmas Concert on November 23.

The concert will feature traditional, non-traditional and singalongs for everyone to enjoy.

Rehearsals :

Society president Narelle Russell said rehearsals were going well to bring some Christmas spirit and joy to concertgoers.

"This concert will have fun, laughter, good food and music for those who come along to it," Russell said.

"This is our final concert for the year and the musical society want to end it on a good note for everyone."

The concert will feature a split program of singing with first half of traditional Christmas carols and the second half fun of singalong to ensure audience engagement.

Also featuring will be Margy McArdle who will recite Australian Christmas bush poetry.

Concert :

The cost for the concert is $10.

It starts at 10am and includes morning tea and a lucky door prize.

Bookings are essential. For more information phone 49727072.