Musical performance to be off tap

The Tap Pack is bringing their high energy tap comedy to 24 venues across Queensland and New South Wales.

Following sold-out shows in London’s West End, Australia’s best tap dance performance is coming to Gladstone.

Gladstone will mark the first stop on their regional tour, with the team dedicated to providing a quality production.

Producer Kym Halpin said the team was excited to get back on stage after COVID-19 stole last year’s shows.

“The arts and entertainment industry has been pushed to the brink but we have held on because ultimately we love what we do,” Ms Halpin said.

“When you look around the world at our counterparts on the West End and Broadway, who seem such a long way from returning, it reminds us just how lucky we are. “

The Tap Pack’s performance consists of a modern twist with songs from the 50s to the 2000s.

The performance features songs from Sinatra, Dean Martin & Sammy Davis Jr to Sheeran, Bublé and Beyonce and features some of Australia’s most distinguished dancers.

The Tap Pack will be performing at the Gladstone Entertainment Centre on June 18 at 7.30pm.

Click here to buy tickets. Bookings 4972 2822.