Musical kicks off Australian tour in Gladstone

THE Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre is bringing musical theatre to life tonight when The World of Musicals make their Australian tour debut.

Flying in directly from Dublin after a gruelling European tour, The World of Musicals production, as the name suggests, will merge the best of world musicals into one entertaining show.

The cast will perform numbers from hit musicals such as the Lion King, Cats, We Will Rock You, Dirty Dancing and Mamma Mia, just to name a few.

The World of Musicals cast member Rebekah Johanne says despite the wide variety, the production fits together smoothly.

"Some of the songs are standalone numbers... with small pieces of dialogue,” she said.

"It's a journey through the old classics like Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables and Miss Saigon, to modern musical theatre.

"It's all costumed - I think we have over 100 different pieces of costume per person and there's 10 of us in the show.

"Between light, design and costumes, we also have a big projector screen which makes it flow through all the different musicals.”

Ms Johanne said starting their Australian tour in Gladstone was a welcome change to the cold and rainy weather they faced in Dublin.

"We just came from Ireland so when we got here we realised how close we are to the beach, the sea and sunshine,” she said.

The cast from The World of Musicals in rehearsals at the GECC. Mike Richards GLA280217MUSICAL

GECC general manager Carly Quinn said the musical was a great opportunity for the people of Gladstone to see a world-class show.

"It's great to see our first theatre production of the year being received so well by the public,” she said.

"Our theatre was built for these types of international programs and we love it when tourers bring them to the regions.”

Ms Quinn said only 45 tickets were left. Go to gladecc.com.au or the box office.