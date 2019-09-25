Musical goes from green to ruby slippers

A CLASSIC: Shrek the Musical was performed at the 2018 Combined Schools Musical held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre. The 2020 musical will see The Wizard of Oz performed.

A CLASSIC: Shrek the Musical was performed at the 2018 Combined Schools Musical held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre. The 2020 musical will see The Wizard of Oz performed.

IT’S time to follow the yellow brick road and get your tickets for the 2020 Combined Schools Musical.

The 2020 event will see The Wizard of Oz brought to life by 72 students from 15 schools in the region.

Gladstone councillor Natalia Muszkat encourages all community members to support the fantastic talent of our region.

“This will be the 21st combined schools musical that our local schools have proudly presented to community members and visitors alike,” Cr Muszkat said.

“We are a region with enormous talent and the cast and crew of this musical highlight just that.”

A CLASSIC: Shrek the Musical was performed at the 2018 Combined Schools Musical held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre. The 2020 musical will see The Wizard of Oz performed.

Cr Muszkat said seven shows were planned including matinee and evening shows.

“The production truly embodies ‘for the community, by the community’ and it is an amazing effort by all involved, led by director Hannah Rodda and her skilled production team,” she said.

“Audience members are sure to be wowed by the depth of talent of our region’s young performers and their ability to whisk us off to the land of Oz.”

Performances take place at 11am (March 9-12), 11am and 7pm (March 13), and 7pm (March 14).

Tickets can be purchased in person at the GECC box office, phone 4972 2822 or at gladstone entertainment.com.