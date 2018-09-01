Musical fundraising on song for farmers

MUSIC FOR FARMERS: The Gladstone Musical Society is hosting a charity fundraiser to support the QCWA Gladstone Branch Crisis Fund.

WITH joy in their hearts and charity in their soul, the Gladstone Musical Society is busy rehearsing for its upcoming fundraising concert.

With the drought crisis across Australia, the musical society is hosting a Charity Country Picnic Concert to raise money for the QCWA Gladstone Branch Area Crisis Fund.

Society president Narelle Russell said members had held an annual fundraiser for the past three years.

"This fundraiser will be to support local farmers through the QCWA Crisis Fund," Narelle said.

"Rehearsals and preparations are going according to plan and everyone involved is working hard."

The fun day will include some well-known classics and artists, including John Denver, John Williamson, Glenn Campbell, Garth Brooks and Aussie folk songs.

Margy McArdle will be on hand performing Australian bush poetry and there will be stalls and cakes for sale.

"Everyone come down to the concert and be prepared to have some fun and help out our local farmers at the same time," she said.

The concert will be held at the Seniors Citizen Centre, Oaka Lane, 10am, September 21.

Tickets cost $10 each, including picnic and lucky-door prize. Bookings are essential.

For more information call Narelle on 49727072.