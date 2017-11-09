Menu
Musical duo, and besties, bring the music

SEASONED TRAVELLERS: Velocity perform at venues all over the state.
Julia Bartrim
FROM Calvin Harris to Kiss, musical duo Velocity pride themselves on putting on a good show.

Glen Cummins, one half of the duo who are based in Rockhampton, said they had been on a roll in recent times.

"We're on a bit of a steam train with the bookings, doing show after show at the moment,” he said.

The duo travel around the state performing a mix of rock and dance music, but they only perform on weekends.

By day, Glen and Brad Acutt both have other commitments, with Glen teaching high school maths and Brad teaching guitar playing.

It sounds like a tiring schedule but Glen says it works fine for them.

"We hold up OK,” he said.

The duo have been friends for 25 years, something that helps them spend long hours on the road together.

"We're best mates, you have to be to work all these late nights together,” Glen said, noting that they've been performing together for about 12 years.

"It wouldn't be the same rocking without your best mate.”

While their performance generally consist of covers, Glen said "we are in the process of putting a few songs together, we've got a few ideas”.

He said they're not in any great hurry though, preferring to let it happen when it happens.

"We're happy getting that live music experience, we just enjoy it so much, we're just happy to keep that rockin'.”

He said the time spent playing music was a good counterbalance to teaching.

The duo are big fans of the local music scene.

"There's a lot of really good bands around the place, we've seen some really positive signs in the local music industry, people seem to be well-respected here as musicians,” said Glen.

Gladstone Observer

