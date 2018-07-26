Musica! Renowned musicians play Gladstone: Don't miss out

MONICA Trapaga hails from a family of musicians, actors and performers, so it's no surprise she's become a sought-after jazz singer.

The former Play School entertainer says she was "born interested" in music thanks to migrant parents who played music "as a way of dealing with the world".

She will perform in Gladstone as part of an elite group of musicians this weekend.

Jazz singer Monica Trapaga, will perform with artists like Claire Munting and Liane Keegan as part of Musica!

Trapaga said she's looking forward to hearing the diversity of music styles on offer at Musica! from opera and jazz, to indigenous and contemporary.

"Jazz is old world music," she said.

"You've got to be dedicated to follow in (other's) footsteps.

"I don't want to be mediocre, I want to give it a really good nudge, to move people and make them think."

Stefan Cassomenos Australia's finest concert pianist has been performing internationally since he was 10 and will accompany the other artists for the Musica! concerts.

He's just returned to Melbourne after two weeks working and holidaying in Europe.

A conductor and composer as well as music festival director, Cassomenos manages to pack a lot in.

"The most important thing for any musician is to work out what means the most to them and to make sure they prioritise doing that," he said.

"It's very difficult to fit things into your life if you're not keen on them."

Cassomenos said he's excited about the chance to work with the other musicians at Musica!

"Music is a thing which can enrich people's year," he said.

"It's an opportunity for them to recharge their batteries - emotionally and in terms of their soul and spirit."