Music to school's ears

Glenn Butcher mp visits Boyne Island State School for the first time..Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

THE State Government has given Boyne Island State School more than $1 million to upgrade their hall.

The upgrade will allow the school's music program to expand.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it was fantastic news for the school.

"The donation that was made to the school for new percussion instruments, they'll be able to use (them now),” he said.

"It's fantastic for the school to be able to advance their music program and infrastructure in our schools in Gladstone.”

The $1.2 million was was part of $200 million in capital investment from the State Government to "fast track state school infrastructure throughout Queensland”.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Education Minister Kate Jones announced the Advancing Queensland Schools program today.

The Premier said the works program included 98 school infrastructure projects with the construction and improvement of school halls a priority.

"We made a commitment to Queenslanders to improve education for every student in every school,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We have delivered on that commitment employing 875 new teachers above growth, addressing the school maintenance backlog and building new schools and new classrooms to cater for enrolment growth.

"Now we are in a position to invest for the future and deliver the school facilities our students and teachers need to make the most of their education.

"We are bringing forward more than $100 million to get construction underway on new school halls and upgrading existing halls at 30 state schools.

"I'm pleased to announce through our Advancing Queensland Schools program we will fund $6 million for a new hall at Mansfield State High for the wider school community.”