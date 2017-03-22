27°
News

Music to school's ears

Chris Lees | 22nd Mar 2017 7:04 PM
Glenn Butcher mp visits Boyne Island State School for the first time..Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Glenn Butcher mp visits Boyne Island State School for the first time..Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA080816BOYN

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE State Government has given Boyne Island State School more than $1 million to upgrade their hall.

The upgrade will allow the school's music program to expand.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it was fantastic news for the school.

"The donation that was made to the school for new percussion instruments, they'll be able to use (them now),” he said.

"It's fantastic for the school to be able to advance their music program and infrastructure in our schools in Gladstone.”

The $1.2 million was was part of $200 million in capital investment from the State Government to "fast track state school infrastructure throughout Queensland”.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Education Minister Kate Jones announced the Advancing Queensland Schools program today.

The Premier said the works program included 98 school infrastructure projects with the construction and improvement of school halls a priority.

"We made a commitment to Queenslanders to improve education for every student in every school,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We have delivered on that commitment employing 875 new teachers above growth, addressing the school maintenance backlog and building new schools and new classrooms to cater for enrolment growth.

"Now we are in a position to invest for the future and deliver the school facilities our students and teachers need to make the most of their education.

"We are bringing forward more than $100 million to get construction underway on new school halls and upgrading existing halls at 30 state schools.

"I'm pleased to announce through our Advancing Queensland Schools program we will fund $6 million for a new hall at Mansfield State High for the wider school community.”

Gladstone Observer
Video tour of a wet Gladstone, with more heavy falls to come

Video tour of a wet Gladstone, with more heavy falls to come

Watch the footage as Gladstone region roads close while rivers and creeks lap at their banks. Meanwhile, there's more heavy rainfall on the way.

FREE CONTENT: Roads, schools closed as rain drenches Gladstone

Roads are closed due to wet weather in the Gladstone region.

ROADS are going under in Gladstone as the big wet continues today.

BREAKING: Car hits powerpole in Gladstone

Police were at an accident at the corner of Glenlyon Rd and Dixon Drive tonight.

Driver taken to hospital

WATCH: Drivers warned after 4WD ploughs through fence

A 4WD has crashed through the fence of a Gladstone home in Sun Valley.

EMERGENCY services rush to a car crash in Gladstone region

Local Partners

'Out of the norm': Gladstone Pop Con is almost here

THE time has come to dust off your lightsaber and get your costume ready.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Entire community cut off as flood waters rise under 200mm deluge

No Caption

ENTIRE community has been left isolated by the heavy rainfall.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate on MKR, but something changed tonight. They figured out how to get along. And how to actually cook.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

'Biggest adrenaline rush': the man behind Roy Orbison

Dean Bourne is the man behind Roy Orbison reborn.

'Biggest adrenaline rush': the man behind Roy Orbison

The Moonsets are pathing the way with unique sounds

LIVE MUSIC: The Moonsets are coming to Gladstone to perform their quirky natural sounds.

'Never been us': the band's name was pinched by global sensation

The secret to being Gladstone's oldest dance teacher

GROOVIN GRANNY: 99-year-old Gwen Coyle has been teaching dance for over half a century.

'Enjoying life': the 99-year-old dance teacher's secret to life

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in classic tale of finding unlikely love

ENTRY LEVEL UNDER $200,000...OWNER&#39;S REQUIRE AN IMMEDIATE SALE...YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER VALUE

11 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $165,000

Here's your perfect chance to exit the rental cycle and start home ownership at less than your weekly rent. Lowset brick home located close to airport, local shops...

BIG BLOCK, BIG HOUSE AND BIG SHED!

19 Brown Street, Calliope 4680

House 5 2 4 $325,000

It's a difficult one to pin point - a big, low set brick home that's not new but you know is well built and has all the extras...do you go for the newer home or...

Luxurious, Private, Sophisticated - Yet Totally Liveable

11 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $689,000

Welcome to 11 Piper Street, West Gladstone. In addition to its position, size and quality of build, it’s the design that sets this home apart, bringing...

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 Price Upon...

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

Everything you&#39;ve been searching for and more!

11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 2 $285,000

I am proud to present to you 11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden. This immaculate family home is priced to sell so get in quick! This home has it all- Modern interior...

Perfect Starter Home

33 Emperor Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 2 1 $159,000

Situated on a great sized 754m2 (approx.) block, this great home is the perfect starter home for anyone looking to enter the market. Featuring a modern kitchen...

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim Whyte Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $595,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

SELLER HAS RELOCATED... FAMILY FRIENDLY DESIGN IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

13 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $485,000

It is rare that opportunities like this present themselves. Homes in this area of Gladstone are tightly held onto. Make the most of this situation. Don't miss your...

Spacious Family Home with a Pool!!!

30 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

Situated in the family friendly suburb of Sun Valley, we are proud to present to you 30 Sun Valley Road. Set back from the street on a fully fenced 607m2(approx.)...

High-set Refurbished Home

3 Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

This tastefully renovated home combines the charm of a traditional home, with the convenience of a modern fit-out and established grounds. Boasting three generous...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

14 massive, exciting Gladstone region projects expected for 2017

Station Creek - Lifestyle Resort - Master Plan including 18-hole Graham Marsh-designed golf course.

Jobs, resorts, terminals, upgrades; so much in store for 2017

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

World-wide search for 'dream home' ends in Gladstone region

HOT PROPERTY: 1770 will be front and centre as US television show House Hunters International tries to find Chris De Aboitiz's dream home.

DAD to retire in Gladstone region after huge search on $700K budget.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!