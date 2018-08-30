Gladstone's new NDIS services now offering music therapy

MUSIC TO OUR EARS: Registered music therapist Eliza Stubbs is now part of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

MUSIC TO OUR EARS: Registered music therapist Eliza Stubbs is now part of the National Disability Insurance Scheme. Matt Taylor GLA290818THER

MUSIC therapy is one of a range of new services now available in Gladstone as the National Disability Insurance Scheme continues its roll-out after launching here in January.

Registered music therapist Eliza Stubbs is one of the newest providers working in Gladstone under the scheme.

She says music allows her to help the people she works with achieve non-musical goals, such as improving their physical and mental well-being, and helping them to overcome trauma.

"There are music therapists who work in children's hospitals for pain management... or for physical rehabilitation with people who have experienced stroke," she told The Observer.

"We also work with children in special schools, or people with specific goals to do with communication or socialisation. So it can be very varied."

Ms Stubbs said an example people might be aware of was the film The King's Speech, in which King George VI sings to help himself overcome a stutter.

"Using singing activates the same area of the brain as speaking, but it also activates other parts of the brain... so those neurological pathways that were broken causing him to stutter were connected and he was able to talk," she said.

Unlike members of some other allied health professions, registered music therapists must have a post-graduate degree, in addition to maintaining the usual levels of professional development.

Ms Stubbs said the evidence-based form of therapy was often dismissed or misunderstood, and it was about far more than just singing or playing an instrument.

CHIME IN: You don't need to know how to play an instrument to benefit from music therapy, Eliza Stubbs says. Matt Taylor GLA290818THER

In fact, you do not have to be able to play an instrument at all to benefit from the service.

"What we do very much depends on the person's needs and goals," she said.

"Every session is different. Sometimes it's call-and-response and improvisation, sometimes I'm just getting them to sit and engage. It's about gauging their reaction and keeping them in a good place."

Ms Stubbs' service is funded by the NDIS for consumers whose plans include a provision for improvements in daily living.

Music therapy is just one of a range of services now available in Gladstone.

Gladstone Community Linking Agency NDIS support coordinator Amanda Wynne said those services include physiotherapy, occupational and speech therapy, dietetics, podiatry, social work, and hearing support services.

"A lot of our local builders have registered as well, to help with fitting out homes," Ms Wynne said.

"The NDIS I think is maturing and growing - it's a really exciting space to work in.

"I've already seen some incredible outcomes where participants are already chasing and achieving their goals".

If you are on an NDIS plan and you think you could benefit from music therapy, go to ndis.gov.au to see what is available in your area.

You can also contact a support coordinator at the Gladstone Community Linking Agency, Anglicare, or a variety of other agencies.

If you are not on an NDIS plan, you can use the 'Find a Music Therapist' feature on austmta.org.au