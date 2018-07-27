Menu
CREATIVE SPARK: Chris Holden is busy creating art pieces to decorate the Under The Trees Festival this October. Matt Taylor GLA260718TREES
Boyne Island music festival showcasing incredible art

Tegan Annett
by
27th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

WEAVING and creating unique art out of recycled materials is Chris Holden's passion.

And on October 6 some of her best work will be showcased to thousands of people.

The arts director of Under the Trees music and arts festival hopes to build on what was created for last year's maiden event - like the crabpot and palm-frond chandeliers.

With two shipping containers filled with materials for art pieces, Ms Holden said volunteers were aiming to make the festival look even better than last year.

She said major focal points this year would be the entrance and the stage.

Drawing inspiration from the colours of peacock feathers and using natural materials, Ms Holden said recycling was a big part of how the festival was decorated.

"It's just nice to give something back to the community and spark a bit of interest in the area," she said.

"After last year's festival everyone was buzzing about how great it was and we're really hoping to continue to create that."

Ms Holden said the art was good for the environment too.

She and her husband are planning to pick cats crawl weed at Nagoorin next week to weave.

Also returning this year is the Sound Garden and all of its "groovy" activities.

If you would like to help Ms Holden and the other volunteers, message the Under the Trees Facebook page.

