Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Music

Live stream: Music festival deaths inquest

8th Jul 2019 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Suspected drug-related fatalities at NSW music festivals will go under the microscope on Monday, with six deaths to be examined over the course of the week. WATCH THE LIVE STREAM

Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame will preside over the hearings which will be held at the NSW Coroners Court in Lidcombe from Monday.

The inquest will examine the deaths of Diana Nguyen, Joseph Nguyen Binh Pham, Callum Brosnan, Joshua Gerard Tam and Alexandra Ross-King at NSW festivals between September 2018 and January 2019.

Their deaths will be considered alongside the death of Hoang Tran - known to his family as Nathan - who died after attending Knockout Circuz in December 2017.

The inquest is set to run all this week with further hearing dates possible.

More Stories

Show More
deaths editors picks music festival

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash in CQ

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash in CQ

    Breaking The sole occupant was extricated and stabilised by paramedics.

    The way to get fit while drinking beer

    premium_icon The way to get fit while drinking beer

    Offbeat Gladstone bar teams up with studio for beer yoga

    The Flynn residents eligible for tax relief next week

    premium_icon The Flynn residents eligible for tax relief next week

    News Are you one of over 60,000 in Flynn eligible for tax relief?