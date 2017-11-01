Murray is largely deaf but his guitar has a vital message

ON THE ROAD: Murray Mandel is travelling around Australia raising awareness and money for Lifeline. If you need help phone Lifeline on 13 11 44.

MURRAY Mandel is an inspiration.

He's 64, has profound hearing loss, but he is travelling around Australia for an important cause.

Mr Mandel is in Gladstone today to raise money and awareness for Lifeline.

Gladstone is one of more than 100 places in Australia where he will serenade passers-by.

He will have his guitar set up at Stockland Gladstone today from 10am-2pm.

He was there yesterday too and said the response had been "fantastic”.

"The messages from my fellow Australians are providing me motivation, determination and inners strength to continue this vital fundraising and public awareness trip until 2020.”