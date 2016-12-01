32°
'Murderous': Man's courtroom plea for Bruce Hwy safety

Emily Burley
| 1st Dec 2016 10:09 AM Updated: 11:15 AM
'MURDEROUS HIGHWAY': Keith Wilson outside Gladstone Court House.
'MURDEROUS HIGHWAY': Keith Wilson outside Gladstone Court House. Emily Burley

A GOOMBOORIAN man has used his day in court to make an appeal for greater safety on the Bruce Hwy.

Keith Wilson was nabbed at 29kph over the speed limit on the highway at Calliope, but chose to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court, rather than just pay the fine, so he could voice his concerns.

Wilson said he had been caught speeding in a 100kph zone by a stationary speed camera, while he was overtaking in a passing lane.

He acknowledged he was in the wrong, and said he wasn't disgruntled about being caught.

He said paying the court fees on top of his fine was worth it to publicly express his concerns about the "murderous" Bruce Hwy.

"I'm not denying I was speeding," Wilson told the court.

"I'm just here to say I think our passing lanes could save lives, rather than make money.

"I'm not a radical, I've been driving for 49 years."

Wilson said he worked in the mining industry, where "there's a very high rate of accidents".

"I don't have a problem checking speeds outside passing lanes," he said.

"But if you have a passing lane of say 500m, which is not a lot, and a 30m B-double trying to get past... our Bruce Hwy is murderous.

"I see so many near-misses in my driving and if that could save one life, it may be mine, it may be yours, it may be someone else's... that's why I'm here today.

"I don't want to be looked at as a rebel-raiser, but if we can save some lives, I'd like to be apart of it."

Prosecutor Gavin Reece said Wilson had "a very, very good (traffic) record for his age".

Magistrate Melanie Ho said she appreciated Wilson's frustrations, but they were in court to deal with the law.

"Maybe you should go into parliament, sir," she said.

Wilson said he would consider "other avenues" to get his message out there.

He was ordered to pay the original $406 fine, plus a $90 complaint and summons fee and additional court fee of about $116.

Speaking outside court, Wilson said he was happy with the outcome.

"When you wake up in the morning, you get to choose whether you have a good day or a bad day.

"I drove 400km here to try and make some sense of it.

"I feel comfortable that I've achieved what I set out to do today, and the fine's not the issue, it's getting to have your say."

