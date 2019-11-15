Murderer Bevan Meninga back behind bars

CONVICTED murderer Bevan Meninga was back behind bars last night after being found in a stolen car.

Bevan Meninga.

Meninga, the brother of league great Mal, was released on parole in 2014 after serving 21 years for the horrific rape and murder of 19-year-old Sunshine Coast woman Cheree Richardson.

Cheree's body was found in parkland at Alexandra Headland in 1991, with Meninga later claiming he'd been drunk at the time. He'd beaten his victim to death with a tree branch.

This is the second time Meninga has been arrested since the Parole Board granted him release from Palen Creek, where he served out the end of his sentence.

In 2016, he was arrested for stealing a phone from a neighbour who told a court Meninga threatened to kill her before snatching it from her hand.

He disputed the threat but admitted to the theft.

It is understood he was arrested by Logan police yesterday and was expected to be charged last night.