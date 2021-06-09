Murdered woman’s dad suing state government

Courtney Herron’s grieving father says his daughter’s killer should have been behind bars at the time of her brutal death.

The father of murdered woman Courtney Herron is suing the Victorian government, claiming her killer should never have been out on the street.

John Herron has revealed Henry Hammond was in breach of a Community Corrections Order when he bashed his daughter to death with a tree branch after a night out.

Hammond was homeless, living on Flinders Lane, and had been taking drugs in the lead-up to the killing, putting him in breach of a Community Corrections Order he was on for threatening to kill another woman.

John and Courtney Herron, before she was found murdered in Royal Park.

A Supreme Court writ claims authorities hadn't been in contact with Hammond for almost two months, as they didn't know where he was living and had no contact details for him.

Hammond was serving 10 months' prison for threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and other offences when he was released on appeal on April 1, 2019.

Court documents show when he appealed, Hammond was living in a van of no fixed location.

He was released into the community with no fixed address or way to be contacted, despite requirements he comply with drug, alcohol and mental health treatment orders.

Less than two months later, on May 24, Hammond asked Ms Herron, 25, for a cigarette in the CBD before she invited him to a friend's in Fitzroy.

Henry Richard Hammond was found not guilty.

He killed her as they walked through Royal Park in the early hours of the next morning in an attack that lasted 50 minutes.

She was found by dog walkers with injuries that police described as "horrendous".

Mr Herron, a lawyer, claims that had Corrections Victoria assessed Hammond after his release, he would have been returned to prison in breach of the order.

Mr Herron, who suffers chronic post traumatic stress and chronic adjustment disorder, is claiming for economic loss as he's been prevented from working.

Hammond was found not guilty by way of mental impairment.

He was sentenced to a 25-year custodial supervision order.

The young woman was bashed to death with a tree branch.