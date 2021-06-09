Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Courtney Herron’s grieving father says his daughter’s killer should have been behind bars at the time of her brutal death.
Courtney Herron’s grieving father says his daughter’s killer should have been behind bars at the time of her brutal death.
Crime

Murdered woman’s dad suing state government

by Ashley Argoon
9th Jun 2021 11:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The father of murdered woman Courtney Herron is suing the Victorian government, claiming her killer should never have been out on the street.

John Herron has revealed Henry Hammond was in breach of a Community Corrections Order when he bashed his daughter to death with a tree branch after a night out.

Hammond was homeless, living on Flinders Lane, and had been taking drugs in the lead-up to the killing, putting him in breach of a Community Corrections Order he was on for threatening to kill another woman.

John and Courtney Herron, before she was found murdered in Royal Park.
John and Courtney Herron, before she was found murdered in Royal Park.

A Supreme Court writ claims authorities hadn't been in contact with Hammond for almost two months, as they didn't know where he was living and had no contact details for him.

Hammond was serving 10 months' prison for threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and other offences when he was released on appeal on April 1, 2019.

Court documents show when he appealed, Hammond was living in a van of no fixed location.

He was released into the community with no fixed address or way to be contacted, despite requirements he comply with drug, alcohol and mental health treatment orders.

Less than two months later, on May 24, Hammond asked Ms Herron, 25, for a cigarette in the CBD before she invited him to a friend's in Fitzroy.

Henry Richard Hammond was found not guilty.
Henry Richard Hammond was found not guilty.

He killed her as they walked through Royal Park in the early hours of the next morning in an attack that lasted 50 minutes.

She was found by dog walkers with injuries that police described as "horrendous".

Mr Herron, a lawyer, claims that had Corrections Victoria assessed Hammond after his release, he would have been returned to prison in breach of the order.

Mr Herron, who suffers chronic post traumatic stress and chronic adjustment disorder, is claiming for economic loss as he's been prevented from working.

Hammond was found not guilty by way of mental impairment.

He was sentenced to a 25-year custodial supervision order.

Originally published as Murdered woman's dad suing Andrews government

The young woman was bashed to death with a tree branch.
The young woman was bashed to death with a tree branch.
She was 25 when she died.
She was 25 when she died.
courtney herron murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ACF: ‘Speed the transition away from coal and gas’

        Premium Content ACF: ‘Speed the transition away from coal and gas’

        Environment “Queensland has every reason to move away from fossil fuels and become a leader in climate change action.”

        • 9th Jun 2021 11:32 AM
        Stolen car involved in multi-vehicle crash, leaves the scene

        Premium Content Stolen car involved in multi-vehicle crash, leaves the scene

        News People are looking for the stolen vehicle as paramedics respond to report a child...

        • 9th Jun 2021 10:30 AM
        Potential benefits of Gladstone rail link explained

        Premium Content Potential benefits of Gladstone rail link explained

        News Federal senators gathered in Gladstone to hold an inquiry hearing into the...