Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Murdered mum Hannah Clarke and her kids farewelled today

by PATRICK BILLINGS
9th Mar 2020 8:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE victims of a horrific Brisbane murder suicide that shook the nation will be buried today.

The funeral for Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, comes nearly three weeks after they were killed by their estranged husband and father Rowan Baxter.

Hannah was driving through Camp Hill with her children on February 19 when they were ambushed by Baxter who set their car on fire killing the children. Hannah later died in hospital. Baxter died from self-inflicted wounds at the scene.

Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, were killed by their estranged husband and father Rowan Baxter.
Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, were killed by their estranged husband and father Rowan Baxter.

The attack followed years of domestic abuse by Baxter and two months after Hannah had left the family home to stay at her parents in Camp Hill.

The murderous actions of Baxter, who had recently been charged with breaching a domestic violence order taken out by Hannah, has triggered calls for law reform.

 

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
domestic violence editors picks hannah clarke

Just In

    Gunman storms Paris mosque

    Gunman storms Paris mosque
    • 9th Mar 2020 8:37 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Like getting hit by a car’: Diver survives deadly sting

        premium_icon ‘Like getting hit by a car’: Diver survives deadly sting

        News The 28-year-old describes the pain that ensued after an Irukandji stung his face from cheek to cheek while diving off Mast Head Island.

        Council hopefuls set to pitch their cases

        premium_icon Council hopefuls set to pitch their cases

        News Gladstone residents will have the chance to meet the candidates running for council...

        • 9th Mar 2020 8:00 AM
        Banana Shire Council Election: Candidates finalised

        premium_icon Banana Shire Council Election: Candidates finalised

        News Nominations have closed for Local Government elections with the race starting to...

        Man stole $2.4k in beauty items while off his meds

        premium_icon Man stole $2.4k in beauty items while off his meds

        Crime He was told going off his medication wasn’t a “very good decision”