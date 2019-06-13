Murder victim's unhealed injuries examined in post mortem

Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park.

KEVIN John Ryan's body had fresh minor bruises on his head, chest and arms as well as a fatal stab wound.

This is what Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday during the committal hearing of his accused murderer, Kimberley Ruth Mitchell.

Ms Mitchell is accused of murdering Kevin John Ryan, 40, on October 4, 2017, after stabbing him in the chest outside her block of units in Emu Park.

She was 27 years old at the time of her arrest on January 9 last year.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes handed up 67 statements from 59 witnesses during Tuesday's hearing.

He also handed up 64 exhibits including photographs, audio recordings of conversations, body camera footage, forensic reports, crime scene warrant, door knock questionnaire responses, Police Link and 000 call recordings and mobile phone analyses.

The exhibits also included CCTV footage from IGA, Emu Park NewsPower, Endeavour Inn, Townsville Women's Correctional Centre and Bendigo Bank. After the prosecution handed up the evidence, forensic pathologist Dr Rohan Samarasinghe was cross examined by defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco about the post mortem results.

The court heard the post mortem was conducted three days after Mr Ryan died and the evidence indicated he was stabbed at 3.40pm.

Mr Samarasinghe noted multiple fresh bruises/injuries on Mr Ryan's head, neck, chest, right upper limb, right lower limb and left lower limb.

He told the court that they were all fresh, but he could not determine a time frame in which Mr Ryan received the injuries compared to when he died.

The court heard the injuries included a 3cm by 3cm laceration on his forehead extending upwards from his eyebrows, nine small linear abrasions on the right side of the neck and four injuries on his right upper limb.

"The interesting thing .... there is no sign of any healing in any of these," Dr Samarasinghe said.

Mr Lo Monaco asked Dr Samarasinghe about measuring the depth of the stab wound.

"It is extremely difficult to (determine) accurate depth," Dr Samarasinghe said.

He said you can't tell how far into the cavity it had gone to cause the injury due to variables such as the lung diameter changes with breathing and the heart as it pumped blood.

Dr Samarasinghe said the stab wound penetrated a minimum nine centimetres in a downwards and slightly inwards direction.

He said there were many variables involved in determining the force required to cause such a wound, including sharpness of the weapon, nature of the weapon, clothing on the victim and others.

"To damage a bone like in this case, you would need a significant amount of force," Dr Samarasinghe said.

The court heard police seized seven knives which Dr Samarasinghe assessed and determined a red handled serrated blade about 10cm long was the most likely of the seven to be the murder weapon.

Dr Samarasinghe said a sharp blade was unlikely to cause the pattern in the cut to Mr Ryan's third left rib and the blade of the red handled knife was the most likely to have caused the wound to Mr Ryan's pulmonary wall.

Ms Mitchell has been ordered to stand trial in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton.

No date has been set and no pleas entered.