Josh Warneke’s mysterious death in 2010 remains unsolved and has now been referred to the WA Coroner’s Court.
Crime

Murder mystery referred to coroner

by Angie Raphael
29th Jan 2021 4:56 PM

Josh Warneke's unsolved death, which infamously involved the wrongful imprisonment of a cognitively impaired Indigenous man, has been referred to the WA Coroner's Court.

Gene Gibson was initially charged with murder before being convicted of manslaughter and jailed for seven-and-a-half years for fatally striking Mr Warneke, 21, from behind as he walked home from a night out in Broome in February 2010.

The police investigation was botched and Mr Gibson's case was eventually successfully appealed, arguing he suffered a miscarriage of justice because he did not understand what was happening during the legal process.

Mr Warneke's death remains a mystery and not even a $250,000 reward for information in July 2017 has led to any charges.

On Friday, police revealed they had provided a report to the state coroner.

"The investigation continues to be managed by the special crime division," police said in a statement.

"WA Police Force will not comment further on this matter at this time as it has progressed to the state coroner."

Mr Gibson, who walked free from prison in 2017 after almost five years behind bars, was awarded a $1.3 million ex-gratia payment and received a public apology from the state government.

