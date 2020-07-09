Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joanne Marie McAuley will attend the week-long hearing in Toowoomba Magistrates Court.
Joanne Marie McAuley will attend the week-long hearing in Toowoomba Magistrates Court. contributed
Crime

Murder hearing set for Toowoomba court

Peter Hardwick
by
9th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE case of a Gatton woman charged with murder arising from the death of an international student is to go to a pre-trial committal hearing.

Joanne Marie McAuley is accused driving into the path of Hong Kong national Shui Ki Chan as he rode his bicycle on the Warrego Highway near the University's of Queensland's Gatton campus on August 22, 2012.

The 47-year-old was not charged until 2018 following a coronial inquest in the death of Mr Chan.

McAuley's barrister David Jones asked for a date for a committal hearing, telling the court the prosecution had consented to 18 witnesses being called.

Mr Jones said he estimated the hearing to take up to one week.

Magistrate Howard Osborne remanded McAuley in custody and set December 7 as the date for the committal hearing.

More Stories

committal hearing gatton magistrates court murder toowoomba warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pensioners, families set for $657,000 COVID-19 relief

        premium_icon Pensioners, families set for $657,000 COVID-19 relief

        News Are you eligible for the Gladstone Regional Council’s Covid-19 concession? READ HERE to find out.

        Unlicensed driver caught two days in a row

        premium_icon Unlicensed driver caught two days in a row

        Crime The woman told police no one told her she had to reapply for a licence.

        Offender ‘too old’ for his drug charges

        premium_icon Offender ‘too old’ for his drug charges

        Crime The 42-year-old was told the drugs weren’t going to improve his life.

        Premier: ‘We need to be on guard’ as Vic outbreak worsens

        premium_icon Premier: ‘We need to be on guard’ as Vic outbreak worsens

        News “This could happen in any part of Australia.”