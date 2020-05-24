Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three men charged with murder after tower fall. AAP Image/Richard Gosling
Three men charged with murder after tower fall. AAP Image/Richard Gosling
Crime

Murder charges after body found in Surfers Paradise

by Chris McMahon & Andrew Potts
24th May 2020 9:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men have been charged with murder after the death of a teenager at a Gold Coast tower over the weekend.

The three men, aged 20, 22 and 18, have also been charged with two counts of armed robbery in company.

Cian English from Hawthorne in Brisbane's eastern suburbs was found suffering traumatic injuries after what was initially thought to be a fall from a balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfers Paradise just after 3am on Saturday.

However, detectives will allege a group of people from one unit armed with a knife attended another unit where a robbery occurred prior to the man's death.

The 18-year-old is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court tomorrow while the other two men are expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A passer-by discovered the body and immediately called emergency services, who rushed to the scene where they found four other teens as young as 16 in a hotel room containing a large stash of prescription and other drugs, in varying states of consciousness.

They were taken to Robina Hospital for treatment for drug overdoses.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

More to come.

 

Originally published as Murder charges after body found in Surfers Paradise

More Stories

crime death drugs editors picks robbery surfers paradie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best friend files lawsuit for CQ car crash in 2016

        premium_icon Best friend files lawsuit for CQ car crash in 2016

        News It is claimed he has been unable to gain long periods of employment since the accident or learn to drive

        Streaming movies up 455% in lockdown

        premium_icon Streaming movies up 455% in lockdown

        Movies Gladstone residents have been downloading movies by the terabyte and here are your...

        New skills as artists take advantage of grants

        premium_icon New skills as artists take advantage of grants

        Art & Theatre Almost $58,000 will go to arts and culture projects through the latest round of the...

        Gladstone on track to break cold record

        premium_icon Gladstone on track to break cold record

        Weather A 42-year-old record is likely to be broken following today’s cold snap, a...