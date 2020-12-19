Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Isaac Powell, 32, is charged with murder.
Isaac Powell, 32, is charged with murder.
News

MURDER CHARGE: Update on alleged Hervey Bay bashing case

Carlie Walker
18th Dec 2020 6:30 PM | Updated: 19th Dec 2020 7:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MURDER charge was formally committed to a higher court in Hervey Bay this week.

A committal hand-up was held in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court for Torquay murder accused Isaac Powell.

The charge will be heard in supreme court at a later date.

Mr Powell allegedly attacked Paul Herdman at a Urangan St unit on September 5 last year.

The Chronicle previously reported the 45-year-old suffered serious head injuries and died at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital nearly two weeks later.

Officers launched a major operation, Romeo Mabble, to track down the suspect.

Mr Powell was arrested by police on September 11 last year.

One of the charges against Mr Powell was formally upgraded from grievous bodily harm to murder on November 28, 2019.

The remaining charges, including possessing dangerous drugs, wilful damage and serious assault of a person over 60, were adjourned until July 1, 2021.

More Stories

fccourt murder charge
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $30 novelty lands man a hefty fine

        Premium Content $30 novelty lands man a hefty fine

        Crime Peter Charles Hagan didn’t realise the implications of what he was buying online.

        QAL staff weren’t properly trained to stop chemical leak

        Premium Content QAL staff weren’t properly trained to stop chemical leak

        Breaking Queensland Alumina Limited received a $500k fine for the serious l breach in 2018...

        REVEALED: Gladstone’s best butcher unveils expansion plans

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gladstone’s best butcher unveils expansion plans

        Local Faces “I really push for customer service, and reasonable prices and if you’ve got good...

        ‘I could bend you over my knee and smack you’

        Premium Content ‘I could bend you over my knee and smack you’

        News Man in court after making inappropriate comments to Bororen service station worker.