Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police at a Castlemaine home investigating the suspicious death of a man on Monday. Picture: Zizi Averill
Police at a Castlemaine home investigating the suspicious death of a man on Monday. Picture: Zizi Averill
News

Murder charge over elderly man’s death

by Jack Paynter
25th May 2021 8:51 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM

A man has been charged with murder after an elderly Victorian man was found dead at his home northwest of Melbourne.

Police were called to the 80-year-old man’s Wimble Street home in Castlemaine where they discovered his body about 10.45am on Monday.

Homicide squad detectives probed the scene throughout Monday before arresting a 53-year-old Castlemaine man.

The man was interviewed and charged with one count of murder on Monday evening.

Forensics officers investigate a Castlemaine man’s death on Monday. Picture: Zizi Averill
Forensics officers investigate a Castlemaine man’s death on Monday. Picture: Zizi Averill

He was remanded to face the Bendigo Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said the two men were “believed to be known to each other”.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Murder charge over elderly man’s death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Covid-positive ship docks at Gladstone

        Premium Content Covid-positive ship docks at Gladstone

        News The Australian Border Force has confirmed that a ship docked at the Port of Gladstone has Covid-positive crew members.

        Man hospitalised after Gladstone Region car incident

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after Gladstone Region car incident

        News A man has been taken to hospital after his car crashed into a wall near...

        Your say: New bike paths proposed for Dawson Hwy

        Premium Content Your say: New bike paths proposed for Dawson Hwy

        News Residents can have their say on new on-road cycle lanes and off-road shared...

        Traffic delays expected as Auckland Hill project begins

        Premium Content Traffic delays expected as Auckland Hill project begins

        News Traffic delays are expected for up to two weeks as construction for the Auckland...