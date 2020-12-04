Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic Court
Generic Court
News

Murder charge certified in alleged North Coast assault case

Jessica Lamb
4th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NORTH Coast man accused of murder has had his charges certified by the Department of Public Prosecutions.

Charles Michael Cook's case was heard in Tweed Heads Local Court on November 18.

The 48-year-old faces charges of murder and reckless grievous bodily harm after police allege he killed Kevin John Carney, 54, by kicking him in the back of the head at a Kennedy Dr address in Tweed Heads on May 15, 2019.

Mr Carney was taken off life support in Gold Coast University hospital a week later due to "not survivable brain injuries".

Mr Cook, from Tweed, continues to defend the charges and remains in custody.

Acting as agent for Mr Cook's defence solicitor, Phillip Crick, told the court a case conference would be held on December 8.

A charge certification was tendered to the court.

The case will return on February 12.

More Stories

charles michael cook murder charges twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed tweed heads tweed heads local courts
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pregnant woman was getting drugs for her brother

        Premium Content Pregnant woman was getting drugs for her brother

        Crime The Tannum Sands mum said she didn’t use the drugs herself.

        • 4th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
        ‘A slap in the face’: Gladstone water prices hiked 16%

        Premium Content ‘A slap in the face’: Gladstone water prices hiked 16%

        News As if 2020 had not been enough of a struggle for people.

        • 4th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
        • 1 thunderbolt
        REVEALED: Which CQ courts have sent the most people to jail

        Premium Content REVEALED: Which CQ courts have sent the most people to jail

        Crime New data shows where each court sits for numbers of imprisonments.

        Gladstone Council to pave paradise, put up a parking lot

        Premium Content Gladstone Council to pave paradise, put up a parking lot

        News “The community want it and there is a need for it.”