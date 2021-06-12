Menu
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a home near Nowra. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

Murder charge after woman found dead

by Hannah Moore and Anton Nilsson
12th Jun 2021 8:38 AM | Updated: 8:58 AM

A 37-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead in a home near Nowra, on the NSW south coast.

Police were called to the home on Comerong Island Road, Numbaa, about 11.20am on Friday, after the 51-year-old was found by a family member who had gone looking for her after being unable to get in contact.

Police and paramedics raced to the property and the woman was pronounced dead shortly after.

Detective Inspector Scott Nelson told NCA NewsWire first responders had walked in to a “confronting” scene.

“There was evidence she had sustained fatal injuries,” he said.

About half an hour later, a 37-year-old man was arrested nearby the scene.

The man was taken to the police station in Nowra and was later charged.

“We believe he was known to the woman,” Mr Nelson said.

The man was refused bail to appear in Wollongong Bail Court on Saturday.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

