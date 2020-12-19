Menu
An early morning fight at a Queensland taxi rank has left one man dead and another facing a murder charge.
Crime

Murder charge after taxi rank fight

by Darren Cartwright
19th Dec 2020 1:04 PM

A man is facing a murder charge following an early morning altercation at a taxi rank that left another man dead in north Queensland.

A verbal dispute occurred at 2.20am on Saturday at a cab rank on Edith Street, Innisfail, police said.

It then escalated into a fight with one of the men allegedly punching the other to the side of his head multiple times.

The death occurred at a taxi rank on Edith St, Innisfail early Saturday morning. Picture: Google maps.
A 28-year-old man died at the scene.

Police have since charged a 30-year-old Innisfail man with murder.

He appeared in Innisfail Magistrates Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody, police said.

He is due to reappear at court on January 11.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Murder charge after taxi rank fight

crime murder violence

