Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mr Wiseman was stabbed in the heart and neck, his jugular severed.
Mr Wiseman was stabbed in the heart and neck, his jugular severed. Nathan Wiseman's family
Crime

Murder after Boxing Day drinking session

John Weekes
by
8th Feb 2019 12:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROBERT John Nott has been found guilty of murdering 21-year-old Nathan Wiseman.

Jurors delivered their verdict early on Friday afternoon after a two-week trial.

Nott, 41, pleaded not guilty to murder.

He showed no emotion as the jury announced its verdict.

Asked if he had anything to say after the verdict, he said "no".

He will be sentenced shortly.

Mr Wiseman, 21, died in the Tewantin stabbing in the early hours of December 27, 2015.

During the trial, Brisbane Supreme Court heard Mr Wiseman met Nott and Nott's friend Leeanne Berghofer on Boxing Day.

The trio drank together before witnesses in the Hilton Esplanade area near Noosa Marina heard fighting and yelling.

Mr Wiseman was stabbed in the heart and neck, his jugular severed.

Prosecutor Danny Boyle said key issues for jurors included the "vulnerable positioning" of wounds in Mr Wiseman's heart and throat area.

He urged jurors to consider the force of the stabbing, and whether the older man's jealousy about female friend Leeanne Berghofer was a motive.

Nott told police the much younger man attacked him and he stabbed Mr Wiseman to stop the onslaught.

He said he was shocked "a little bit of aggression on the wine would lead to some young bloke's death".

But Nott also told police he was jealous when Mr Wiseman was "getting quite friendly" towards Ms Berghofer.

"Every time I turned me back - that's when he attacked me," Mr Nott told police.

"I feel remorse for this man's family. I really did not want this to pan out like this." -NewsRegional

More Stories

alcohol-fuelled violence editors picks guilty murder one punch
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Absolute bedlam': Concerns about road safety at Toolooa SHS

    premium_icon 'Absolute bedlam': Concerns about road safety at Toolooa SHS

    News 'Kids are walking across the road, cars are getting impatient - it's very unsafe for the students.'

    One court appeal dealt with, another legal stoush starts

    premium_icon One court appeal dealt with, another legal stoush starts

    News Gladstone terminal company's latest court challenge.

    Fears over coral health in latest Harbour report card

    premium_icon Fears over coral health in latest Harbour report card

    News Below average results for coral, seagrass and mud crabs in 2018.

    State govt to fund probe into JM Kelly builder collapse

    premium_icon State govt to fund probe into JM Kelly builder collapse

    News THE State Government will fund a public court examination into the collapse of JM...

    • 8th Feb 2019 12:07 PM