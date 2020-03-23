Murder accused mentioned in Gladstone court

Police at the scene of the alleged Amamoor murder.

A THIRD man charged over the shooting of 22-year-old Gympie man Michael Zanco had his matter mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court this morning.

Trent Edward Dyhrberg was charged with attempted robbery and murder.

His matter was transferred to Gympie Magistrates Court on October 12.

He was remanded in custody.

The 33-year-old Gympie man was arrested in Turkey Beach near Gladstone at 8.30am on Friday, more than 300km from where Mr Zanco was allegedly shot in the back of the head at an Amamoor property on Frayne Rd on March 12.

Michael Zanco, who allegedly sustained a gunshot wound to the head at a Frayne Rd property in Amamoor on March 12. Picture: Queensland Police/AAP

The man was arrested without incident or injury after police were supplied information about an address in Turkey Beach, Gympie CIB detective Sergeant Rob Lowry told media on Friday.

Sgt Lowry said police were still searching for crucial evidence in the case including a silver Ford utility (Queensland registration 268 ZOW) that had not been seen since the night of the shooting.

"From previous reports we understand it is the ute that Michael Zanco was brought to the hospital in," he said.

"It could be in a shed, the forestry or burnt out somewhere.

"If it is located we are treating it as a crime scene."

Imbil police Senior Constable Bill Greer guards the entrance to an Amamoor property.

Police are also still seeking a weapon, which sparked a police dive search of a Frayne Rd dam and the Mary River this week.

Sgt Lowry said Mr Zanco's death had touched a lot of people in the community.

He thanked the public for their assistance.

"There are going to be more people that know something," he said.

"We're interested in every piece that anyone has."

A piece of PVC pipe was found in a yard at Jones Hill and handed in after police called for public help to find it.

Kalabe John Steven Saurine, 19, and Nathan John Caulfield, 32, were both charged with murder and attempted armed robbery over the shooting last week.

They were remanded in custody until October after appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court last week.

Police have also charged 28-year-old woman Alyce Maree Burgess as an alleged accessory after the fact and appeared on March 18.