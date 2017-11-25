Murder accused appears in Gladstone court

ADJOURNED: Anthony Lee Smits will be sentenced for six offences some time next year.

ADJOURNED: Anthony Lee Smits will be sentenced for six offences some time next year. Brenda Strong GLA281013CORT

ANTHONY Lee Smits, accused of the murder of Andrew Vesey-Brown at a South Gladstone apartment complex in July, appeared in court yesterday to face a string of charges related to events that occurred in 2016.

Smits pleaded guilty to six charges, including assault of a police officer, dishonestly obtaining property by fraud, and stealing a vehicle.

Appearing via video link from inside Capricornia Correctional Centre, Smits sat silently through most of the hearing, except when he yelled out as prosecutor Gavin Reece cited some of Smits's prior convictions.

The outburst prompted a rebuke from Magistrate Melanie Ho, who told Smits the court was "not asking for your opinion on this”.

The court heard Smits had taken 18 valium tablets on June 16 last year and was being assisted by police and paramedics when he kicked out at an officer - though police said he had later apologised for the incident.

The fraud charge was laid after he used someone else's credit card to order clothes online in July 2016, while the stealing charge stemmed from an incident which occurred the following month when he entered a house, stole keys to a car and drove it away.

A forensic examination of the car was conducted and revealed Smits's fingerprints on the vehicle.

While Mr Reece and defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield submitted recommendations regarding possible sentences, Ms Ho was wary of imposing a potential jail term prior to Smits's upcoming Supreme Court bail application for the charge of murder.

Instead, she adjourned sentencing to February next year so as not to run the risk of rendering the Supreme Court's hearing "futile”.

"I think that's probably in your client's interests,” she told Ms Ditchfield.

Ms Ditchfield said her client's bail application was still yet to be lodged because of difficulties he was experiencing securing legal-aid funding.