Mums vow to keep fighting after hit-and-run deaths of sons

Harley Amos (left), Michael Bowden (top right) and Scott “Moses” Bradley (bottom right) died in hit and run crashes.

Three Far North mothers campaigning for stricter driving laws after their sons were killed in hit and run crashes vow to keep fighting after their petition was rejected by the State Government.

Cairns man Scott "Moses" Bradley, 24, Ravenshoe's Michael Bowden, 20, and Harley Amos, 18, from Mareeba, died in crashes which led to someone being charged.

More than 9600 people signed a petition, put to the State Government by Mr Bradley's mother, Janice, calling for tougher penalties.

Scott Robert Bradley was killed in a hit and run incident in 2016.

She, along with Mr Bowden's mother, Rachael, and Mr Harley's mum, Katrina Whiteley, wanted longer sentences for those who left the scene of a crash and immediate driver's licence suspension for anyone who killed or maimed someone with a vehicle.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey, responding to the petition, said it was not "appropriate" to link drink-driving penalties with criminal charges such as leaving the scene of a crash.

"The behaviour of an offender who leaves the scene of a crash where a person is killed or seriously injured is different to a person who drinks and drives," he said in a response tabled in parliament last week.

Harley Amos, of Mareeba.



Mrs Bradley said they were disappointed by the response and thought the minister had misunderstood what they were asking for.

"We're going to keep fighting because we know there are a lot of people in the community who support us," she said.

"We've got lots of ideas of what we can do next."

Mrs Bradley said they needed people to "speak up and show their support" by penning letters to the minister to lobby for the tougher laws.