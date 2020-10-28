Mum’s tragic post after dog kills baby

The mother of a newborn who was mauled to death by the family’s pet Rottweiler has shared a heartbreaking post. WARNING: Graphic

The mother of a newborn who was mauled to death by the family’s pet Rottweiler has shared a heartbreaking post. WARNING: Graphic

WARNING: GRAPHIC

The mother of a newborn who was mauled to death by the family's pet dog has posted a heartbreaking tribute to her son.

The baby was just a few hours old when he was attacked by a two-year-old Rottweiler in the Hamilton suburb of Enderley on New Zealand's North Island on Sunday night.

He was rushed to Waikato Hospital where he was fighting for his life at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, however on Tuesday, police confirmed he sadly died due to the severity of his injuries.

The baby's mother has since taken to Facebook to share a heartfelt post over the sudden loss of her son.

RELATED: Day-old baby mauled by family's dog dies

The newborn was attacked by the family’s two-year-old Rottweiler (not pictured) on Sunday night in the Hamilton suburb of Enderley on New Zealand’s North Island. Picture: iStock

"If only I could go back to this day with (you) still in my tummy, my son," she captioned an image of herself when she was pregnant and siting outside on a patch of grass, according to the New Zealand Herald.

The distraught mother also shared a photo of her baby boy while he was asleep with his hands in fists next his cheeks.

Family and friends of the woman have left messages of support and offered their condolences.

"I have no words, my friend. We are all trying to carry your loss for you, but I guess you won't even feel it as the weight is so heavy," one person wrote.

"We love you … and we got you. Hang in there and breathe."

The baby boy, who had been born just the night before, was bitten by the rottweiler at about 7pm when his mother went to the toilet,Stuff reported.

RELATED: Baby mauled to death in savage dog attack

A neighbour said the mother had quickly gone tot he toilet when the tragedy unfolded. Picture: Google Maps

A neighbour told the publication she had seen the heartbroken mother sitting on the grass verge next to the road, tenderly holding her baby.

"I sat beside the mother and put my arm around her," Karen said.

"The baby boy was crying really hard. He was just so little."

The woman who only wanted to be called by her first name said the newborn was "all dirty and had bits of blood on him", adding that she understood the dog had tried to bury the boy.

"All she did was pop to the toilet and it happened just like that," Karen told Stuff.

"The whole thing is horrible, every time I close my eyes I just see him."

RELATED: Boy's face ripped apart by 'loveable' dog

The newborn was rushed to Waikato Hospital where he was fighting for his life, but on Tuesday, police confirmed he died. Picture: Google Maps

The family, who live in Hamilton, had only recently got the dog. Picture: Google Maps

Karen explained the mother had two dogs. "She told me which dog did it. It was the rottweiler."

Karen said the mother had only recently got the dog - however both dogs have now been seized where they will remain in a city council pound until further notice.

Hamilton City Council animal control manager Susan Stanford told NZ Herald staff were contacted by police shortly after 7pm to attend a reported dog attack involving a baby.

"This is a traumatic time for all involved and our thoughts are with the families and individuals involved," Ms Stanford said.

She said the city council was supporting the ongoing police investigation and was not in a position to make further comment.

Originally published as Mum's tragic post after dog kills baby