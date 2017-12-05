Mum's suggestion leads to handy East Shores addition

NEW ADDITION: Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan with Michelle Denniss and her daughter Shontae at the recently installed a custom-made change table at East Shores to improve accessibility for people with physical disabilities.

NEW ADDITION: Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan with Michelle Denniss and her daughter Shontae at the recently installed a custom-made change table at East Shores to improve accessibility for people with physical disabilities. Matt Harris

A MOTHER'S suggestion was all it took for the Gladstone Ports Corporation to install a custom-made change table at East Shores in order to improve accessibility for people with physical disabilities.

Gladstone mum Michelle Denniss suggested the addition, after a day out at the water park with her daughter Shontae.

"Shontae is growing up, so it's becoming harder to change her out of her wet clothes when we're not at home,” Ms Denniss said.

"Now we can come down to the East Shores water park and I can dry her off without having to resort to changing her in the back of a car.”

The change table unit can support the weight of an adult.

The height can also be adjusted via remote control, making it safer and easier for those using it.

Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan says he's thrilled to hear the change table is making a difference to those visiting East Shores.

"Our goal is to create a memorable experience for all families,” Mr O'Sullivan said.

"The change table ensures everyone can enjoy the water park and its facilities, especially now that summer has begun.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the addition is a result of the community sharing its thoughts and GPC listening.

"Michelle came to me with a wonderful suggestion to make one of Gladstone's biggest attractions more accessible,” Mr Butcher said.

"Now the change table is in place, she can enjoy a day out at East Shores without having to worry about where she'll change Shontae.”

The change table is Australian made and was supplied through local business Tradelink Gladstone.