Mum’s routine sparks furious divide

A Brisbane mum has hit back over claims she is living a "50s lifestyle" after her household routine sparked a furious divide on Facebook.

In a post in the Mums Who Cook, Clean and Organise Facebook group, mother-of-four Brooke Smith shared how she never went to sleep unless certain tasks were done - even if it meant a late night.

"I always make sure I don't go to bed until everyone's lunches are packed, their clothes are set out for the next day - including my husband's - and the house is clean, dishwasher is on and load of washing is on," she wrote.

"Sometimes it means I get to bed at 9, sometimes that means I get to bed at midnight."

Despite the late finishes Ms Smith said that she "always" got up at the same time each day in order to make her husband breakfast and for some alone time.

The Brisbane mum shared her night and morning routine on Facebook. Picture: Facebook/Mums Who Cook, Clean and Organise

"I always get up early (4.30 with husband to make his breakfast and coffee), to make time for me, have a hot coffee and do my hair," she said.

"(I) get a little peace and quiet meditation/exercise in and do my face for the day."

Ms Smith ended her post by saying that a "happy mum equals happy household" and encouraged others not to leave things unfinished the night before.

"Do it even when you feel like not doing it, because you'll be happy for it the next day," she said.

Ms Smith's post soon sparked a flurry of debate in the group, with some praising her "inspiring" dedication to her family while others claimed she did too much.

"I think it's great you do it all, but you do need to share the workload, especially as you get older, teach the kids so that they know how to when they leave home," one person commented. "It does give great satisfaction - tidy house, tidy mind."

"I used to be like this 'til I started working full time. No way could I do all of that and work full time. Everyone pulls their weight now," another person wrote.

Brooke Smith’s household routine has sparked a divide on Facebook. Picture: Supplied

"That's lovely you do that, but in my marriage it is an equal partnership and therefore we share the load," another mum wrote. "I have a husband who works full time and yet does cleaning, cooking and taking care of our child."

Others took a much harsher line, claiming Ms Smith's dedication to her family was outdated.

"My Mum used to do this for my Dad. Dad was born in 1929 and Mum was born in 1931. It's currently 2020. My husband does his own washing, My kids make their own breakfast," one mum wrote.

Meanwhile others leapt to her defence, labelling her routine as inspirational and pointing out that it was her choice to care for her family in that way.

"Definitely needed to read this! I never make time for myself in the morning and I really should do that. Thank you for the motivation," one wrote, while another added they would "do it in a heartbeat if I could survive and function on such little sleep".

"This is what I do every single day makes life run peacefully!" another said.

"What a wonderful wife and mummy you are. In 19 years together I have never made hubby's lunch or breaky and defs not at 4.30am. Bless your cotton socks for being so selfless," one wrote.

Ms Smith is a stay-at-home mum to four children and also runs two businesses with her husband, who works in construction. Picture: Supplied

'THERE'S A LOT OF WOMEN ASSUMING THAT I'M LIVING A '50s LIFESTYLE'

Ms Smith told news.com.au that she wasn't surprised her post had sparked such a divisive reaction but was annoyed by some of the assumptions that had been made about her.

"There's always a mix of negative and positive feedback on anything you post on Facebook but yeah, I think there's a lot of women assuming that I'm living a '50s lifestyle, and that I shouldn't baby my husband," she said.

"But I think that if someone works hard in the sun all day and now after hours to make their business work, I think it is the least I can do and he shouldn't be expected to come home and cook and clean."

Ms Smith is a stay-at-home mum to four children under the age of six, while her husband works five to six days a week in construction.

She hit back at people who assumed she was leading a ’50s lifestyle. Picture: Supplied

In addition, the couple run an MMA Gym and breed American Bulldogs - meaning they lead busy lives.

"Yes, being a mum is hard work and yes, I do do work for the business as well," Ms Smith said.

"But I think that for us taking the traditional male and female roles on in our households creates a happy family … Everyone has something that works for them, and this is what works for us."

Ms Smith also pointed out that her husband would help if she ever asked "but I just don't think he should be expected to".

"I think doing something that makes both of us happy is what works for us, we have two other business as well, so we've always had a busy lifestyle," she said.

"And I just find that we are all happier as a family when we take on our traditional roles as men and women and mothers and fathers."