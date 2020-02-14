Mum’s plea over ‘creepy’ bedroom door

An Aussie mum asked for help online decorating a “weird” door in her new rental — instead the internet pleaded with her to “move out”.

An Aussie mum asked for help online decorating a “weird” door in her new rental — instead the internet pleaded with her to “move out”.

A mum's plea for help decorating a mysterious door in the middle of her child's bedroom has gone viral for being "creepy".

The Aussie woman recently took to a Facebook decorating group Kmart Hacks & Decor to share a snap of the unusually placed door in daughter's new bedroom.

"We have recently moved and in my daughter's room there is this creepy door that leads into the roof of the level below, any ideas on something to cover it and make it look pretty?" she wrote.

But the post quickly attracted a whole heap of attention for an entirely different reason, with thousands commenting that the door "freaked them out" and there was nothing that could be done, short of an exorcism.

"Nope! Move out! Pretty sure I've see this movie … and it doesn't end well," said one.

This small door in the middle of a child’s room has Facebook totally freaked out. Picture: Facebook: Kmart Homes & Decor

Other suggestions put forward by the 1300 commenters were for the mum to head straight to her local hardware store to stock up on a selection of locks.

"Bolts and locks so that it can never be opened," said one.

Another added: "Put a lock on it and shove a wardrobe in front of it."

A few commenters said as far as they were concerned they was nothing to be done as the door was just too "freaky".

"I've watched too many scary movies to be OK living with something like this," one person wrote.

"OMG that would creep me out, I'd be laying there at night just staring at it waiting for the grudge or some sh*t to come through," another said.

A third added: "That's straight out of something from a horror film. I'd lock that room up and run away."

While many called it "weird" and "eerie" - one even labelled it "disturbing".

The question is, what comes through the door at night time? Picture: Facebook: Kmart Homes & Decor

Others said while the door wasn't ideal, they thought covering it with wall hangings or painting it might be a solution.

"Stick a mirror to it, put a dresser under it, add some lights around it and you've got a pretty cool dressing table," offered one helpfully.

A second suggested: "Make it into a big photo frame and put photos on the door bit, and drape fairy lights around the frame."

"You could put a mural of an enchanted garden or bulletin board inside the door," said a third, adding: "or even a bookshelf on hinges that swings open into the roof space."

Thankfully, the huge response led the mum to explain the slightly-sinister door leads to the roof above the bedroom, kitchen and dining room in the split level home.

While the horror door might be a first for the savvy mums on the Kmart Facebook group, dealing with unsightly areas in the home is the norm.

One mum previously revealed how she had successfully transformed an unattractive kitchen bench in her home using $3 rolls of contact from the budget retailer.

Before the transformation, the bench was covered in dated, green lino. Picture: Facebook

After the makeover, the kitchen bench could have easily passed for an entirely new piece. Picture: Facebook

Kezz Brockley, from Melbourne, told news.com.au that at the time she had been looking for a way to do up her rental home without breaking the bank or annoying her landlord.

During a trip to Kmart, she spotted rolls of contact for sale and decided to put them to use on her outdated, green kitchen bench.

"My original kitchen bench is a green marble look and doesn't match my furniture or decor at all," she said.

"So I decided to spruce it up."

She purchased five rolls of dark woodgrain vinyl for $3 each and got to work.

"I had seen a lot of people using the contact on their drawers and shelves, so I thought, why not try it on the bench?" she said.

Together with her twins, they cut the vinyl to size and used a contact scraper to ensure all the bubbles were pushed out.

"I loved the woodgrain bench, and all our visitors thought we had a new bench installed," the delighted mum said of her impressive efforts.