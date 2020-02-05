Mum’s ‘out-of-control’ sex offer on plane

The male passenger later tried to escort her back to her seat but she repeatedly offered to perform a sex act on him.

The male passenger later tried to escort her back to her seat but she repeatedly offered to perform a sex act on him. Contributed

An "out-of-control" single mum offered to perform a sex act on an "embarrassed" stranger after downing vodka on a holiday flight from Manchester to Turkey.

Louise Whyte, 38, who was travelling with her seven-year-old daughter, even pulled down her own trousers and underwear as the plane was starting its descent.

The male passenger, who was seated next to his 11-year-old son, alerted staff by pressing a call bell on the plane.

When the plane touched down in Dalaman, staff decided to retain her and her daughter on board for the journey back to Manchester.

At Minshull Street Crown Court, in Manchester, Ms Whyte, from Bury, admitted sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft and was ordered to sign the Sex Offender Register for seven years.

She was also sentenced to a six month jail term, suspended for a year, and told to abide by an 8pm-6am curfew.

The court heard how the incident took place on May 27 last year.

Whyte had booked the holiday with her daughter after splitting with her partner.

She met the male passenger in the customs area.

Charlotte Crangle, prosecuting, said: "They then went to a cafe with both of their children and had one or two drinks.

"Before boarding the plane itself she commented she didn't buy any alcohol, but he told her she could have his duty-free vodka in his bag.

"He kept it in his bag for the first part and she was initially seated a few rows in front of him."

When the plane took off, she left her daughter and went to sit next to the man.

She asked for his vodka and she poured it into cans of Pepsi bought from the flight service. He eventually took it off her, but noticed half to two-thirds had gone.

Ms Crangle said: "She did go to her daughter but was seen and heard to be shouting to her telling her to go to sleep using inappropriate language and swearing. The little girl was clearly upset."

The male passenger later tried to escort her back to her seat but she repeatedly offered to perform a sex act on him.

Ms Crangle said: "She was putting her hands on his inner thighs and moving them up to the crotch area suggesting she would put a jacket over her hair to cover herself while doing it.

"He had to tell her to stop several times.

"At one point she started to pull down her own trousers and underwear and he alerted the crew to this by pressing the call bell as the plane was starting its descent."

'ASHAMED'

When the plane arrived in Turkey, the decision was taken to keep her and her daughter on board for the return flight.

The second flight arrived in Manchester before 6am and she was met by police.

The daughter's father had been warned and took custody of the girl.

Peter Horgan, defending, said: "She is embarrassed, ashamed and apologetic for her actions.

"The relationship with the father to her daughter ended 18 months before this incident and she was already being treated for anxiety, insomnia and depression.

"Shortly before the holiday she had an injury and took the medication she was prescribed. She didn't knowingly get herself into the state and she describes her actions as disgusting and repellent."

Sentencing Judge Sophie McKone told Whyte: "You spoiled this man's holiday - his son was very upset and that affected their holiday.

"You failed remarkably in your responsibility to your daughter and passengers.

"I accept that although your behaviour was extremely upsetting and disruptive … you were extremely remorseful for what you had done and I accept you are mortified by your behaviour on that day."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission