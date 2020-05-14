Mum’s one-in-a-quintillion breakfast

Corrine Finch has found six double yolkers this week.

Some say cracking a double yolk egg is good luck, but six in a row?

You've got better chances of winning the lotto apparently.

Gold Coast mum Corrine Finch was surprised when she cracked two double yolkers on Tuesday morning, documenting the find on Instagram.

And on Wednesday she couldn't believe it when she discovered another two.

But this morning she got a third shock - another two double yolkers.

Day one.

"What are the odds?" she said.

Well, according to a quick Google search, they're one-in-a-quintillion - that's 18 zeros.

However a search does bring up several stories of people finding six double yolkers, so there's a fair few lucky people out there.

Another story says the odds are up to 10 quintillion.

I tried to do the numbers and I got 1e13 - whatever that means. Look, I'm a journalist, not a mathematician and my editor told me not to write War and Peace on the anomaly, so let's just say it's A LOT of zeros.

Day three.

The British Egg Information Service says one in every 1000 eggs are estimated to be a double yolker.

But for young hens, it's estimated to be one in 100.

Because cartons usually come from the same flock, and you can assume the hens would be about the same age, you then multiply 1000 x 100 x 100 and so on.

"It's really, really rare to get a double yolker but more common, if you get one double yolker, to then get more," a spokeswoman from the service told the Mirror in 2017 when a man found six in his carton.

"You get double yolks when a young hen's reproductive system is not fully developed. It's quite unlikely, less than 0.1 per cent. But if a group of hens is the same age, you are more likely to then get more double yolkers from that group of hens."

According to old "yolklore", a double yolker is a sign of a forthcoming pregnancy, and Mrs Finch does indeed have a second baby on the way.

It's not twins though.

Day two.