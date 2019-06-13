Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kennedy News and Media
Kennedy News and Media
Lifestyle

Mum’s nude mistake shocks tradie

by Rebekah Scanlan
13th Jun 2019 6:17 AM

A MUM has been left "mortified" after she accidentally sent a racy snap of her booty to a tradie when trying to organise new carpets to be fitted.

Danie Cain, 31, took the cheeky photo after a naked sunbaking session - and while the X-rated photo was meant to go to her new love interest, she embarrassingly ended up hitting send to the wrong person.

The unsuspecting recipient was the man set to fit her new carpets. He received the bum-baring selfie along with a string of photos of Danie's hallway carpet.

Danie Cain, 31, took the cheeky photo after a naked sunbaking session — and the X-rated photo embarrassingly ended up in the wrong hands. Picture: Kennedy News
Danie Cain, 31, took the cheeky photo after a naked sunbaking session — and the X-rated photo embarrassingly ended up in the wrong hands. Picture: Kennedy News

After realising her mistake, she sent a flurry of apologetic messages to the unsuspecting tradie who took the saucy blunder very well.

"Omg, omg, omg, I'm so sorry I didn't mean to click that last pic," she said, as soon as she realised her error.

She then explained she'd "burned" her bum while sunbaking and had taken a selfie to see how bad it was.

The ‘mortified’ mum sent the racy snap to a tradie she was messaging asking for a quote. Picture: Kennedy News
The ‘mortified’ mum sent the racy snap to a tradie she was messaging asking for a quote. Picture: Kennedy News

"Don't worry about it," he responded along with a laughing face emoji.

He then proceeded to answer her question about underlay, saying it gives a "better feel" underfoot and helps the carpet to last longer.

After Danie, from Wigan, Greater Manchester, shared their awkward conversation on Facebook, it quickly went viral, racking up more than 2000 shares.

"I've been kind of speaking to this guy, and I was telling him about burning my bum, and he said, 'Oh my god, send me a picture', so I did - that's why it was on my camera roll," Danie said.

She shared the embarrassing exchange on Facebook where it quickly went viral. Picture: Kennedy News
She shared the embarrassing exchange on Facebook where it quickly went viral. Picture: Kennedy News

"When I was asked to send a picture of my halls, stairs and landing I've accidentally clicked that as well."

Despite realising instantly what she'd done, Danie wasn't able to undo her mistake and is now tormented by her bare booty being all over the internet.

"What makes it worse is those pictures that I sent in was of my stairs and landing before I decorated and it looks so scruffy on the pictures," she said.

"It's all over the internet now and everybody's going to be thinking 'what a scrubber'."

On Twitter, others saw the funny side of the blunder, making hilarious remarks about the "cheek" of her message.

 

 

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

More Stories

lifestyle nude photo tradie

Top Stories

    Gladstone schools to share in millions from budget

    premium_icon Gladstone schools to share in millions from budget

    News Tannum Sands SHS, Benaraby SS and Toolooa SHS will have specific projects funded for.

    • 13th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    MOVING: Details on GAWB fish hatchery relocation

    premium_icon MOVING: Details on GAWB fish hatchery relocation

    News One of Queensland's largest barramundi hatcheries will be relocated.

    • 13th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Relay For Life team ready to roll

    premium_icon Relay For Life team ready to roll

    News Yaralla Vikings march out for coach

    • 13th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Agricultural tour takes aim at freight costs

    premium_icon Agricultural tour takes aim at freight costs

    News Finding transport efficiencies for producers

    • 13th Jun 2019 5:00 AM