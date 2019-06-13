Mum’s nude mistake shocks tradie

A MUM has been left "mortified" after she accidentally sent a racy snap of her booty to a tradie when trying to organise new carpets to be fitted.

Danie Cain, 31, took the cheeky photo after a naked sunbaking session - and while the X-rated photo was meant to go to her new love interest, she embarrassingly ended up hitting send to the wrong person.

The unsuspecting recipient was the man set to fit her new carpets. He received the bum-baring selfie along with a string of photos of Danie's hallway carpet.

After realising her mistake, she sent a flurry of apologetic messages to the unsuspecting tradie who took the saucy blunder very well.

"Omg, omg, omg, I'm so sorry I didn't mean to click that last pic," she said, as soon as she realised her error.

She then explained she'd "burned" her bum while sunbaking and had taken a selfie to see how bad it was.

"Don't worry about it," he responded along with a laughing face emoji.

He then proceeded to answer her question about underlay, saying it gives a "better feel" underfoot and helps the carpet to last longer.

After Danie, from Wigan, Greater Manchester, shared their awkward conversation on Facebook, it quickly went viral, racking up more than 2000 shares.

"I've been kind of speaking to this guy, and I was telling him about burning my bum, and he said, 'Oh my god, send me a picture', so I did - that's why it was on my camera roll," Danie said.

"When I was asked to send a picture of my halls, stairs and landing I've accidentally clicked that as well."

Despite realising instantly what she'd done, Danie wasn't able to undo her mistake and is now tormented by her bare booty being all over the internet.

"What makes it worse is those pictures that I sent in was of my stairs and landing before I decorated and it looks so scruffy on the pictures," she said.

"It's all over the internet now and everybody's going to be thinking 'what a scrubber'."

On Twitter, others saw the funny side of the blunder, making hilarious remarks about the "cheek" of her message.

