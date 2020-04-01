Mum’s horror fake tan mistake

A mum turned bright green after using out-of-date fake tan - leaving pals saying she looked like the Wicked Witch of the West.

Jenni Coleman claims friends teased she was a dead ringer for The Wizard of Oz's infamous villain after revealing her tanning disaster.

The mum-of-two, 35, had slapped on a couple of layers of fake tan while enjoying a glass of wine at home as she self-isolated.

But the following morning Jenni almost sobbed when she caught sight of herself in the bathroom mirror and realised she was bright green from head-to-toe.

Jenni Coleman, pictured before her tanning mishap, said she turned bright green after using out-of-date fake tan. Picture: Kennedy News and Media

"When I saw myself the following morning I nearly cried, it wasn't great, I just couldn't believe it," Jenni, from Greater Manchester in the UK, said.

Jenni, who lives with daughters Leah, 17, and Emily, 14, was forced to repeatedly shower using exfoliant in a desperate bid to banish the neon glow.

"It took a few days to properly come off, I spent all weekend trying to scrub it off, it put me off tanning for a bit," she said.

The regular fake tanner said she'd only applied the beauty product as with everything going on at the moment, she wanted to do something that "makes you feel great".

"I was just putting it on and thought it looked like it had a little bit of a green tint to it but didn't think anything of it," she said.

"The kids were like 'it does look a bit green mum' but I thought it would be alright."

But it wasn't - instead she was left with a green glow that friend's said makes her look like the Wicked Witch of the West.

"My sister Michelle even said to me 'have you had a nose job since that picture?' as she thought my nose looked bigger.

"I told her I was just fitting into character as the Wicked Witch of the West."

She scrubbed herself in the shower multiple times in a desperate bid to banish the green from her skin. Picture: Kennedy News and Media

Jenni said she's unsure what caused the tanning disaster, but believes she may have picked a bottle from the back of her fake tan stash that had been there longer than recommended.

"I normally buy fake tan from the high street and tanned a lot when I was younger so always had loads in.

"That day I just grabbed one, from the back [of my stash] and I'd had it a bit by then, which is why it went like that.

"I went to bed and when I woke up the following morning it was like that, I couldn't believe it."

Her only saving grace was that she didn’t have to leave the house while she waited for the green glow to go down. Picture: Kennedy News and Media

Unfortunately for Jenni she had applied the product too well, with the mum saying it was all over her "face, ears, hands and all over my body".

"The green made my eyes look really white," she added. "It wasn't even patchy."